Islamabad Pakistan : Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig MNA PPP and Convenor Pak-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group presenting National Assembly shield to H.E. Mohamed Karmoune Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco at a reception hosted by the Ambassador in honor of Pak-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG), attended by Raja Pervez Ashraf, Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Aijaz Jakhrani, Tariq Fazal Chaudary, Shaista Parvaiz Malik, Hon. Consul General of Morocco Ishtiaq Baig, Additional Secretary Africa MOFA Hamid Asghar, Ghalib Iqbal, Nabeel Gabol, Mian Akram Fareed and members of PFG.