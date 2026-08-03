LADIESFUND Power Gathering Strengthens Pakistan-Germany Ties Through Women’s Leadership

The gathering united influential women from business, finance, government, media, technology, law and the arts. Additionally, participants exchanged ideas on leadership, entrepreneurship and cross-border partnerships. They also highlighted the growing contribution of women to Pakistan’s economy.

TDAP, GIFT University Partner to Promote Export-Ready Entrepreneurship

Furthermore, LADIESFUND continues to serve as one of Pakistan’s longest-running networking platforms. The 38th edition promoted collaboration between Pakistan and Germany. It also reinforced the importance of partnerships that support sustainable economic growth.

German Consul General Thomas E. Schultze said Germany and Pakistan are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations. He noted that cooperation continues across business, education, innovation, culture and healthcare. Moreover, he praised the vision and achievements of Pakistani women leaders. He described the event as an excellent platform for expanding people-to-people ties.

Women Leaders Highlight Collaboration

Katja Heusel said meeting accomplished Pakistani women from diverse sectors was inspiring. Likewise, she said the gathering encouraged friendship, cultural understanding and future collaboration between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Tara Uzra Dawood said every LADIESFUND Power Gathering connects women who may never have met otherwise. As a result, many participants discover shared interests and create long-term professional relationships.

The guest list included Senator Nasreen Jalil, Senator Khushbakht Shujat, MPA Musarrat Jabeen, former UBL President Sima Kamil, Aysha Basir, Anum Nadeem Riaz, Jaweria Ali, Moneeza Butt, Sheema Kermani, Ammara Masood, Maryam Chapra, Nabila Bano and Shanaz Ramzi. In addition, many prominent women from business, government, media and civil society attended the event.

Platform Promotes Future Leadership

Several participants stressed the importance of mentorship, innovation and collaboration. Therefore, they said stronger professional networks can build resilient institutions and inspire future women leaders.

The event also featured Depilex as the official Beauty Partner. Sweets by Shireen served as the official Gift Partner. Finally, organisers said the hospitality reflected the welcoming spirit of every LADIESFUND gathering.

As the platform enters its 38th edition, LADIESFUND continues to connect women leaders with diplomats, entrepreneurs and corporate executives. Ultimately, the initiative aims to expand opportunities, strengthen partnerships and support Pakistan’s future through inclusive leadership.

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