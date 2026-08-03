August 3, 2026

LADIESFUND Power Gathering Strengthens Pakistan-Germany Ties Through Women’s Leadership

Web Desk August 3, 2026
German Consul General Thomas E. Schultze with Pakistan's women leaders at the LADIESFUND Power Gathering in Karachi.

German Consul General joins Pakistan's women leaders at the 38th LADIESFUND Power Gathering in Karachi.

The gathering united influential women from business, finance, government, media, technology, law and the arts. Additionally, participants exchanged ideas on leadership, entrepreneurship and cross-border partnerships. They also highlighted the growing contribution of women to Pakistan’s economy.

TDAP, GIFT University Partner to Promote Export-Ready Entrepreneurship

Furthermore, LADIESFUND continues to serve as one of Pakistan’s longest-running networking platforms. The 38th edition promoted collaboration between Pakistan and Germany. It also reinforced the importance of partnerships that support sustainable economic growth.

German Consul General Thomas E. Schultze said Germany and Pakistan are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations. He noted that cooperation continues across business, education, innovation, culture and healthcare. Moreover, he praised the vision and achievements of Pakistani women leaders. He described the event as an excellent platform for expanding people-to-people ties.

Women Leaders Highlight Collaboration

Katja Heusel said meeting accomplished Pakistani women from diverse sectors was inspiring. Likewise, she said the gathering encouraged friendship, cultural understanding and future collaboration between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Tara Uzra Dawood said every LADIESFUND Power Gathering connects women who may never have met otherwise. As a result, many participants discover shared interests and create long-term professional relationships.

The guest list included Senator Nasreen Jalil, Senator Khushbakht Shujat, MPA Musarrat Jabeen, former UBL President Sima Kamil, Aysha Basir, Anum Nadeem Riaz, Jaweria Ali, Moneeza Butt, Sheema Kermani, Ammara Masood, Maryam Chapra, Nabila Bano and Shanaz Ramzi. In addition, many prominent women from business, government, media and civil society attended the event.

Platform Promotes Future Leadership

Several participants stressed the importance of mentorship, innovation and collaboration. Therefore, they said stronger professional networks can build resilient institutions and inspire future women leaders.

The event also featured Depilex as the official Beauty Partner. Sweets by Shireen served as the official Gift Partner. Finally, organisers said the hospitality reflected the welcoming spirit of every LADIESFUND gathering.

As the platform enters its 38th edition, LADIESFUND continues to connect women leaders with diplomats, entrepreneurs and corporate executives. Ultimately, the initiative aims to expand opportunities, strengthen partnerships and support Pakistan’s future through inclusive leadership.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Former LCCI President Malik Tahir Javed and members of the US Business Delegation during a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Pakistan-US Trade Ties Gain Momentum as US Business Delegation Meets LCCI Leaders

Web Desk August 3, 2026
Imran Khan Tessori with Zimbabwe Ambassador Titus M.J. Abu-Basutu during bilateral trade talks.

Pakistan-Zimbabwe Trade Ties Gain Momentum as Ambassador Titus Abu-Basutu Meets Imran Khan Tessori

Web Desk August 3, 2026
Officials from TDAP and GIFT University during the MoU signing ceremony in Gujranwala.

TDAP, GIFT University Partner to Promote Export-Ready Entrepreneurship

Web Desk August 3, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com