KARACHI (INP) The Deputy High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh SM Mehboob Alam organized a dinner on the occasion of the 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh at Bangladesh House in Defense, in which the British Deputy High Commissioner Apart from Turkey, Diplomats of UAE, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Honorary Consul General Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, Majeed Aziz, Salim Qasim Patel, Khalid Tawab, Zahid Hameed, Farooq Afzal, Khush Bakht Shujaat, Shujaat Baig, journalists and dignitaries.

Attended, the Consul General and others cut the cake in the ceremony, on this occasion the Deputy Commissioner invited the guestsThanking him, he said that today is an important day for the people of Bangladesh, the nation celebrates the victory on this day, except in Bangladesh, wherever our embassies are located in the world, the ceremony is held.

He said that Bangladesh is currently in the forefront of developing countries, the economy of Bangladeshóis stable, exports are increasing, people’s living standards are improving, he said that Bangladesh wants to have good friendly relations with all the countries of the region.