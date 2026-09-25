Kusal Mendis celebrates his century during Sri Lanka's thrilling ODI win over England.

Sri Lanka defeated England by 16 runs at Headingley on Thursday to level their three-match ODI series.

Captain Kusal Mendis led the way with a brilliant 121. Dunith Wellalage then produced a crucial three-wicket spell to help Sri Lanka defend 321.

England looked in control during the chase. Tom Banton and Ben Duckett added 143 for the first wicket.

However, Wellalage changed the game. The left-arm spinner dismissed both openers and England captain Harry Brook to reduce the hosts to 157-3.

He finished with 3-49.

Buttler Leads England’s Fightback

Jos Buttler then threatened to take England over the line.

The veteran batter smashed boundaries and completed a 36-ball fifty. However, he suffered a hamstring problem on 64.

A team spokesman described it as a “left hamstring twinge”. Buttler retired hurt with England needing 68 runs from 75 balls.

Rehan Ahmed fell for a duck soon after. Mendis took the catch behind the stumps off Dilshan Madushanka.

England then struggled to find boundaries. Sri Lanka’s fast bowlers generated reverse swing with the old ball.

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The hosts needed 19 runs from the final over. Their task proved too difficult.

England Fall Short in Dramatic Finish

Jamie Overton fell with England on 295-7. Buttler then returned to the crease despite his injury.

Will Jacks reached his half-century with a six off Asitha Fernando. He had remained unbeaten on 46 during England’s victory in the first ODI.

Jacks then attempted another big shot. Eshan Malinga caught him at long-on.

Buttler faced the final over. He struck Madushanka well, but the ball went straight to deep midwicket.

He departed for 69.

Kamindu Mendis then produced another key moment. He saved a potential six from Jofra Archer, leaving England needing 17 runs from three balls.

Sri Lanka completed the victory soon after.

Kusal Mendis Sets Up Sri Lanka’s Total

Earlier, Kusal Mendis produced the foundation for Sri Lanka’s total of 321-6.

The captain scored 121 from 82 balls. His innings included 12 fours and three sixes.

Mendis shared a 137-run partnership with Kamindu Mendis, who contributed 54.

Kusal received an early reprieve. Gus Atkinson dropped a two-handed catch at fine leg when the batter was on 17.

He made England pay for the mistake.

Kusal reached his seventh ODI century with a cover drive off Overton. He then fell after holing out to leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed.

Sachindu Colombage also made an important contribution with the ball. The leg-spinner, playing only his second ODI, dismissed Joe Root for 15.

Series Decider Set for The Oval

England captain Harry Brook praised his team’s effort despite the defeat.

He said England had a strong chance to chase 322 after making a fast start.

Brook also welcomed the opportunity to play a series decider at The Oval.

The three-match series now moves to London. England and Sri Lanka will meet in the deciding ODI on Sunday.

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