Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring twice in Norway’s 3-2 win over Denmark.

Erling Haaland continued his impressive international form with two goals as Norway defeated Denmark 3-2 in their opening UEFA Nations League match.

The Manchester City striker had already scored seven goals during Norway’s historic World Cup campaign. That run ended with a quarter-final defeat by England.

Haaland returned to international action in Oslo and quickly made his impact. He scored Norway’s second goal before adding the decisive winner in the 74th minute.

Norway Make Fast Start

Norway took control with three goals in an 11-minute spell.

Fulham forward Oscar Bobb opened the scoring after receiving a pass from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. Bobb then curled a composed finish into the far corner.

Four minutes later, Haaland doubled the lead.

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Antonio Nusa created the opportunity after driving into the penalty area. The winger slipped the ball through to Haaland, who finished first time past Denmark goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Mikkel Damsgaard then added Norway’s third. The Brentford midfielder produced a superb free-kick from 25 yards.

Denmark Fight Back

Denmark responded after the break.

Former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund reduced the deficit in the 60th minute. His goal gave the visitors renewed hope.

Norway, however, restored their two-goal advantage through Haaland.

A well-worked corner found the striker inside the box. Haaland reacted quickly and powered his second goal into the net.

Norway Go Top of Group 4

Norway faced late pressure after substitute David Moller Wolfe received a second yellow card during stoppage time.

The hosts held on to secure all three points.

The result sent Norway to the top of League A Group 4. Portugal also won their opening match, beating Wales 1-0 in the other game in the group.

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