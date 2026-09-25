Walee-owned 4Thrives Walee prepares to represent Pakistan at the Asian Games.

Walee-owned Esports Organisation 4Thrives Walee will represent Pakistan at the Asian Games. The milestone highlights the team’s growth and Walee’s commitment to supporting Pakistani talent.

The team has built an impressive international journey. Its recent run has taken it from Pakistan to Jakarta, Paris and Nepal. Now, 4Thrives Walee will carry Pakistan’s flag at the Asian Games.

The team made history by winning the PUBG MOBILE Global Open (PMGO) 2026 Season 1 global championship in Jakarta. It became the first Pakistani team to win a global-level PUBG MOBILE championship.

4Thrives Walee later finished sixth at the PUBG MOBILE World Cup 2026 in Paris. The team then won PMGO South Asia in Nepal.

Its Asian Games appearance adds another major chapter to that journey. The team will represent not only 4Thrives Walee, but also Pakistan’s growing Esports community.

Walee’s Investment in Pakistani Talent

Walee sees the Asian Games appearance as a natural extension of its investment in Pakistani talent.

“We believe Pakistan has exceptional talent across sports, entertainment, technology and gaming. Our role is to create platforms and opportunities that help this talent compete, grow and gain global recognition,” Walee representatives said.

“4Thrives Walee reflects that belief. Seeing our team represent Pakistan at the Asian Games is a proud moment for everyone at Walee. We hope it inspires the next generation of Pakistani gamers to believe that the world stage is within reach.”

Walee brought 4Thrives into its ecosystem in 2026. The company invested in the Organisation as part of its wider focus on gaming, Esports, content and digital entertainment.

Jubilee General Launches Resilience Rewards Program to Strengthen Business Resilience

The move brought an established Pakistani esports team into a Pakistani technology and media company. It also created opportunities to connect competitive gaming with content, audiences, creators and commercial partnerships.

More Than Competitive Gaming

For Walee, 4Thrives Walee represents more than competitive results. The partnership aims to build a sustainable pathway for Pakistani Esports talent.

Walee is investing in the infrastructure around players. This includes professional management, competitive opportunities, content, media, community engagement and brand partnerships.

The goal is to help Pakistani talent move from local discovery to consistent international competition.

The Asian Games now marks the latest milestone in that journey.

As 4Thrives Walee prepares to compete, the team will once again represent Pakistan on an international stage. Walee will continue to support its players and the wider generation of Pakistani talent they represent.

From Pakistan. Powered by Pakistani talent. Backed by Walee.

Follow THE AZB