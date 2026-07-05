Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal Captain Says Retirement Will Be on His Terms

Veteran forward insists he still has more to offer as Portugal prepares for a crucial FIFA World Cup clash against Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he remains committed to Portugal and insists he will decide when to retire from international football as his team prepares to face Spain in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Speaking before the highly anticipated knockout match in Dallas, the 41-year-old forward dismissed speculation about whether the tournament would be his final World Cup, stressing that the decision to end his international career belongs to him alone.

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“As I said before, I will stop when I choose, not when you choose,” Ronaldo told reporters. He added that he did not want discussions about his future to overshadow Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

The Portugal captain acknowledged that age has changed his game but believes he continues to perform at a high level.

“I am not the player I used to be, but I am not doing too bad,” Ronaldo said with a smile.

Ronaldo has enjoyed another productive World Cup, scoring three goals so far. He netted twice in Portugal’s 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan before converting a penalty in the 2-1 win against Croatia in the Round of 32.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also reflected on the criticism he has faced throughout his career, saying constant scrutiny has motivated him rather than discouraged him.

“You have been trying to kill me for the past 23 years, but you must have seen that it is not worth it,” he said in a light-hearted exchange with reporters, adding that criticism has helped him improve as a player.

Ronaldo expressed satisfaction with his performances and said he has no regrets about his career, regardless of the outcome against Spain.

“Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with a clear conscience. Not 100 per cent, but 1,000 per cent, because in life and football I gave everything,” he said.

Portugal will face Spain for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals, with the match likely to attract global attention as questions continue over whether this could be Ronaldo’s final appearance at football’s biggest tournament.

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