ACCA survey highlights concerns over public sector financial resilience and corruption across South Asia.

40% of regional respondents remain undecided, while corruption tops concerns about government finances

Public sector financial professionals across South Asia remain divided over the financial resilience of government organisations. A new survey by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) found that 40% of respondents were unsure whether public sector organisations in their countries could withstand financial pressures.

The report, A Shock-Proof State: Government Resilience in a Turbulent World, draws on responses from 1,300 public sector financial professionals worldwide.

In South Asia, 29% of respondents considered public sector organisations financially resilient. Meanwhile, 30% described public finances as weak.

Corruption emerged as the region’s biggest concern. More than half of respondents, or 51%, identified it as the greatest threat to public sector finances.

However, views on long-term sustainability were more positive. Around 45% said they were optimistic about the financial sustainability of public sector organisations. In contrast, 25% expressed pessimism.

Economic pressures challenge government finances

The survey comes amid mounting economic uncertainty. Conflict in the Middle East has pushed up energy prices, while government bond yields, inflation and central bank interest rates have also increased.

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Michael Surman, ACCA’s Head of Public Sector, Policy and Insights, said uncertainty among South Asian finance professionals showed that governments must earn public confidence.

“Strong governance, reliable financial information and real accountability are what give citizens and investors faith in how public money is managed,” he said.

Surman added that professional accountants in the public sector play a central role in building that trust.

Inflation and public debt top global concerns

The survey also identified the leading threats to public finances worldwide.

Inflation and rising operating costs ranked first, cited by 40% of respondents. Public debt and borrowing costs followed at 29%. Meanwhile, 26% identified growing demand for public services as a major risk.

ACCA said these pressures create an opportunity for public sector financial professionals to strengthen government institutions.

Surman urged accountants to take a leading role in building financially resilient organisations that can withstand future challenges.

The report also highlighted gaps in public sector financial reporting. Although 51% of respondents said the public sector produces reliable financial information, ACCA called for wider adoption of accrual-based accounting.

ACCA outlines eight actions for stronger public finances

ACCA has proposed eight actions to improve public sector financial management and resilience:

Adopt accrual-based reporting: Improve financial transparency through more comprehensive accounting. Encourage long-term planning: Create incentives for governments to consider future financial pressures. Embrace AI and emerging technologies: Use new tools to improve public sector efficiency and decision-making. Improve data quality: Strengthen the accuracy and reliability of government information. Integrate climate risks: Include climate-related risks in public financial planning. Strengthen sustainability reporting: Improve reporting on environmental and social responsibilities. Invest in professionalisation: Develop the skills and expertise of public sector finance teams. Build communication and soft skills: Improve collaboration, leadership and engagement with stakeholders.

ACCA said stronger governance, better financial reporting and skilled professionals are essential to building resilient public institutions. The findings underline the need for governments across South Asia to improve accountability and prepare for growing economic challenges.

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