FoodAg Pakistan 2026 concludes at Karachi Expo Centre after four days of international trade and business engagements.

Four-day exhibition brings international buyers, investors and government officials together to promote Pakistan’s food and agriculture exports

FoodAg Pakistan 2026 concluded at the Karachi Expo Centre on Thursday after four days of business meetings, international participation and diplomatic engagements aimed at expanding Pakistan’s food and agriculture exports.

The exhibition brought together international buyers, foreign delegations, exporters, investors, policymakers and industry representatives. It provided a platform for business-to-business meetings, investment discussions and potential commercial partnerships.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan led the government’s engagement with international delegations and business leaders. He highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to expand export markets and strengthen bilateral trade relations.

Pakistan and Maldives discuss direct air links

A key engagement took place when Jam Kamal Khan visited the 4th Global Cuisine Show with a high-level Maldivian delegation.

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The delegation was led by Maldives Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Mohamed Ameen. It also included officials from the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority, Island Aviation Services Ltd. and Maldives High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohamed Thoha.

Discussions focused on strengthening trade, tourism and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The federal minister welcomed a proposal to establish direct air connectivity between Pakistan and the Maldives. Both sides discussed a target of launching direct flights in 2027, subject to the necessary arrangements.

They also explored stronger maritime links and opportunities to promote Pakistani food products and pharmaceuticals in the Maldivian market.

The discussions covered potential Pakistani investment in Maldivian tourism. Other areas included healthcare cooperation, food exports and human resource development. Both sides also considered training opportunities for Maldivian professionals in Pakistan.

Government officials visit Global Cuisine Show

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheal Das Kohistani also visited the Global Cuisine Show on November 26.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Kirmani joined the visit. Their participation highlighted the role of cultural exchange, interfaith engagement and provincial cooperation in promoting Pakistan’s agricultural potential.

The 4th Global Cuisine Show remained a major attraction throughout the exhibition. It featured international chefs, culinary experts and food enthusiasts.

Live cooking demonstrations and international cuisines offered visitors an opportunity to experience diverse food traditions. The event also showcased Pakistani ingredients, hospitality and culinary skills.

The show highlighted food diplomacy as a way to strengthen cultural understanding and bring countries closer.

Business meetings and investment discussions

FoodAg Pakistan 2026 hosted a series of seminars and knowledge-sharing sessions alongside its exhibition activities.

Industry experts, policymakers and international stakeholders discussed export diversification, agricultural productivity, emerging market trends and opportunities for value addition.

The sessions also explored sector challenges, investment prospects and ways to strengthen links between Pakistan’s food and agriculture industries and international markets.

Business meetings, potential agreements and memorandum of understanding (MoU) signings further supported the exhibition’s commercial objectives.

Day three recorded particularly strong engagement, with high-level visits, B2B meetings, seminars and international culinary presentations.

Diplomatic dinner strengthens business ties

An inaugural dinner at Governor House Sindh brought together international delegates and distinguished guests.

The gathering included the federal commerce minister, Governor Sindh, parliamentarians, provincial ministers, business leaders and foreign dignitaries.

The event provided another opportunity to strengthen diplomatic engagement and explore future commercial cooperation.

TDAP highlights export potential

FoodAg Pakistan 2026 served as a platform to promote Made-in-Pakistan products, attract foreign investment and encourage technology transfer.

The exhibition also aimed to strengthen Pakistan’s role in international food and agricultural supply chains.

Its conclusion reflects the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan’s (TDAP) efforts to connect local businesses with global markets and develop international partnerships.

The event’s organisers said the exhibition had opened new avenues for sustainable, export-led growth and greater international engagement with Pakistan’s food and agriculture sectors.

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