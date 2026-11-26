Fatima Fertilizer celebrates winning farmers at the first Sarsabz Nitrophos Farmer Incentive Scheme ceremony in Rahim Yar Khan.

Thousands of farmers entered the first lucky draw, with further prize draws scheduled for December and January

Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL), through its Sarsabz brand, has held the first prize distribution ceremony under its Sarsabz Nitrophos Farmer Incentive Scheme 2026.

The ceremony celebrated farmers who participated in the nationwide initiative and rewarded their trust in Sarsabz products.

The first lucky draw received thousands of entries from farmers across Pakistan. Participants entered through SMS and the Sarsabz Pakistan Farmer App.

A computerized draw selected the winners. Fatima Fertilizer territory officers then personally verified each winner before handing over the prizes. The company said the process aimed to ensure transparency and authenticity.

Company highlights commitment to farmers

Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer, said farmers remained central to Pakistan’s agricultural progress.

“Farmers are at the heart of Pakistan’s agricultural progress, and their trust in Sarsabz is something we deeply value,” she said.

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Sadozai added that the scheme recognised farmers’ confidence in the brand and rewarded their engagement with its products.

She also highlighted the performance of Sarsabz Nitrophos (NP) and calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) fertilizers. According to the company, these products can help farmers improve yields.

She cited the Punjab Wheat Yield Competition 2025–26, where Sarsabz farmers secured all three provincial positions and 119 of the 120 district-level positions.

Sadozai said the company would continue supporting farmers and creating opportunities to recognise their achievements through upcoming draws.

Security stickers help verify genuine products

The incentive scheme also draws attention to security stickers on Sarsabz fertilizer bags.

Farmers can use the security codes to verify product authenticity before purchase. The feature offers an additional safeguard against counterfeit fertilizer in the market.

Fatima Fertilizer said the initiative forms part of its wider engagement with Pakistan’s farming community. The company aims to support farmers beyond the supply of agricultural inputs.

More prize draws scheduled

Following the response to the first draw, the company expects further participation in the upcoming rounds.

The next draws are scheduled for December 2026 and January 2027. They will offer farmers across Pakistan additional opportunities to participate and win prizes.

Through the Sarsabz Nitrophos Farmer Incentive Scheme, Fatima Fertilizer aims to recognise farmers’ contribution to agriculture while strengthening its engagement with the farming community.

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