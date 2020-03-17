PM reiterates resolve to tackle challenges by Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government’s resolve to tackle challenges posed by Coronavirus through national joints efforts.

Addressing to nation over Radio and Television on Tuesday night, he said the government has realized the severity of the problem and all out steps are being taken to overcome the threats arising out of this pandemic.

The Prime Minister said 97 percent cases get recovery and only four to five percent patients, who have weak immune system due to elderly age, need hospitalization and treatment.

The Prime Minister urged the citizens to refrain from panicking and adopt proper preventive measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

He urged the citizens to avoid gatherings of more than 40 people, hand shaking, wash hands with soaps frequently, and use masks while travelling.

Imran Khan advised the people to keep proper distance from infected people, especially those who are coming from foreign countries.

He also underlined the need to sensitize masses on the seriousness of the issue and create public awareness on the precautionary measures.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government formed National Coordination Committee, which is working in cooperation with provincial governments to monitor the situation following Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Imran Khan informed that the National Disaster Management Authority has also been activated and tasked to coordinate with provincial governments and lead the fight against novel coronavirus.

He said the government will also form economic committee about Coronavirus to keep a vigil on the negative impacts of Coronavirus on national economy.

The prime minster said that the government also formed committee of medical experts, which is studying methods of medical treatments undertaken by various countries, including China, to contain this much-trumpeted virus.

Imran Khan said Coronavirus has engulfed the entire world, and government is taking special measures to facilitate Pakistanis stricken in coronavirus-hit Wuhan city of China.

The prime minister also appreciated the government of Balochistan and Pakistan Army for taking special arrangements to fight the virus.

The prime minister urged the Ulemas and religious scholars to fully support the government in its endeavour to purge the nation of this virus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the national shutdown in the country is not possible as Pakistan’s situation is different from that of the United States or Europe.

The Prime Minister said majority of people in Pakistan are living below the poverty line, and a shutdown would only lead to creating more problems and complications.

The prime minister said the government suspects that an artificial shortage of basic commodities will be created due to Coronavirus outbreak, which will cause rising prices of various commodities.

The prime minister warned that the government will take strict action against hoarders for exploiting the situation.



Like this: Like Loading...