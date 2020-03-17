Coronavirus Concerns: Restaurants, Malls to remain closed for 15 days in sindh

KARACHI: Government of Sindh on Tuesday announced the closure of shopping malls and restaurants for the next 15 days, the spokesperson for the provincial chief minister said.

The decision comes after the national coronavirus tally soared to 236.

Public parks, as well as Karachi’s Sea View, would also remain closed for the next two weeks, the spokesperson added.

The province’s government offices will be shut down by Thursday, he said, adding that inter-city bus services would also be suspended.

Adviser to provincial chief minister Murtaza Wahab said: “All restaurants, malls, shopping centres will be closed in Sindh from tomorrow.”+

“Only takeaways & deliveries will be allowed. Section 144 also to be imposed at beach & parks. It is clarified that shopping stores & chemists will remain open. Citizens are once again urged to cooperate,” he added.

We want to restrict people to their houses, the spokesperson said, as the province remains the worst-affected by the virus.

Grocery stores, vegetable stores, and fish and chicken markets will remain open, he said.

The people will not be allowed to dine-in but they can take-away and order food at home, he added.



