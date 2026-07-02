Consumer Protection: CAP urges action against shopping bag charges and misleading discounts

The Consumers Association of Pakistan calls for stronger enforcement against unfair trade practices and recommends the appointment of a federal minister dedicated to consumer affairs.

Consumer Protection should be strengthened through stricter enforcement against unfair trade practices, misleading advertising and profiteering, the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) said on Thursday.

In a press statement, CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal expressed concern over growing consumer complaints regarding additional shopping bag charges, deceptive discount campaigns and rising financial pressure on households.

He criticised the practice of charging customers separately for shopping bags carrying retailers’ logos, arguing that such bags already serve as promotional material for businesses and should not become an additional expense for consumers.

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Iqbal urged the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to investigate whether retailers are collectively adopting similar pricing practices that could amount to anti-competitive behaviour or cartelisation. He called for strict legal action against any business found engaging in unfair trade practices or consumer exploitation.

The CAP chairman also raised concerns about promotional campaigns advertising discounts of “up to 90% off,” saying that the actual savings often fail to match the claims made in advertisements. He urged regulatory authorities to ensure that businesses provide transparent and accurate information in all promotional campaigns to prevent consumers from being misled.

Iqbal appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to establish a dedicated federal ministry for consumer affairs if changes are made to the federal cabinet. He said many countries have specialised institutions responsible for protecting consumer rights and that Pakistan should adopt a similar framework to address complaints related to pricing, misleading advertising and unfair business practices.

While welcoming the federal government’s recent reduction in petroleum prices, he expressed concern that many businesses had not passed the benefit on to consumers. He noted that prices of goods and services typically increase immediately following fuel price hikes but often remain unchanged when fuel prices decline.

He called on both the federal and provincial governments to take action against profiteering and ensure that reductions in business input costs are reflected in consumer prices.

Iqbal said effective consumer protection requires stronger regulatory oversight, greater accountability and consistent enforcement of existing laws. He added that CAP would continue advocating for consumer rights and promoting fair trade practices across Pakistan.

He emphasised that consumers are the foundation of the economy and said protecting their rights through transparency and accountability is essential for building public confidence in the marketplace.

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