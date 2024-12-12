KARACHI – President Asif Ali Zardari has called for greater Chinese investment in diverse sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

He expressed these views while talking to a Chinese business delegation, led by the Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Yang Yundong in Karachi.

The President said it would help further boost economic and commercial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He emphasised the need for enhanced interaction between the people of the two countries, especially between the investors and businesses, to increase bilateral trade and economic relations.

The Chinese delegation expressed interest in investing one billion dollars to establish a medical city in Pakistan to advance the country’s healthcare sector.

The delegation also expressed interest to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan’s economy, especially agriculture, livestock, energy, transport, and manufacturing.

Welcoming the delegation, the President said that Pakistan and China shared commonalities of interest and views on important issues, besides enjoying deep-rooted and historic brotherly ties.

Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan and China have been close friends for decades, and it was his vision to develop Gwadar Port into a regional trade and economic hub that would not only improve regional connectivity but would also boost regional trade and economic cooperation.

The President said that Pakistan would welcome Chinese investors and prefer to do business with China.

He said Pakistan is committed to facilitating and supporting Chinese investors in every possible way.

The President highlighted that Chinese language courses have been introduced in Sindh, which would prove to be an important step towards strengthening people-to-people and cultural linkages between Pakistan and China.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers also attended the meeting.