ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (INP): Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman Pakistan Cultural Forum (PCF), hosted a meeting at his residence to welcome to Pakistan newly appointed Chinese Cultural Counselor, Chen Peng who was accompanied by Zhang Li. The welcome ceremony was attended by Ahsan Bakhtawari, Chairman of Clean and Green Islamabad Movement and Former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), and Waqar Bakhtawari, Former President of the Chakwal Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The mutual interaction between Zafar Bakhtawari & Excellency Chen Peng was held in a very cordial atmosphere and emphasized fostering mutual understanding through cultural exchange programs, artistic collaborations, cooperation and mutual assistance to bring people of both the Nations closer to each other through cultural interaction. Chinese Cultural Counselor Chen Peng expressed his personal gratitude for the warm hospitality and emphasized the need to revive cultural cooperation between Pakistan and China. He highlighted that Chinese Culture Office will launch initiatives such as Chinese film festivals, martial arts events, and youth-focused programs, saying, “Our goal is to engage the younger generation, bridging gaps and fostering enduring friendships between Pakistan and China.” He also stressed the importance of promoting popular Chinese films from both countries through dubbing in Chinese and Urdu to enhance cultural awareness. “Language is vital for strengthening relations, and we aim to engage Pakistani students to learn more about the Chinese language,” he added. Zafar Bakhtawari reiterated PCF's 40-year legacy of promoting cultural connectivity, stating, “This collaboration with China will further solidify our historical friendship and cultural understanding.” He also called for renewing partnerships between cultural offices and emphasized increasing activities such as food festivals, film screenings, and artistic exchanges. Ahsan Bakhtawari discussed the alignment of cultural initiatives and proposed joint programs in detail. He highlighted the strategic importance of Gwadar in strengthening Pakistan-China economic relations and stressed the need to get benefits from the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to enhance export with China. He said “China is emerging world market, and with its support, We can explore significant opportunities for Pakistani exports in China’s $1.2 trillion market. He suggested that an open-door policy between Pakistan and China will promote relations further. He further stated, “If China helps in producing raw materials for pharmaceutical , Pakistan can significantly increase its exports in the medical field.” Waqar Bakhtawari underscored the importance of revitalizing cultural ties, establishing direct air links between various cities of two countries. He shared his personal experience, stating, “In six months, I traveled to China twice and witnessed great potentials for collaboration but strengthening cultural exchanges is vital.” The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to enhancing cultural relations and promoting youth engagement through sports and cultural events. Both sides agreed to implement specific initiatives aimed at strengthening the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China.