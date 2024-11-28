Lahore, 28th November, 2024: Cheezious, A proud Pakistani brand is honored to announce its sponsorship of the International Blind T20 Cricket World Cup, supporting Pakistan's National Blind Cricket Team in their quest for excellence. This incredible tournament showcases the resilience, talent, and passion of players who continue to inspire millions. As the matches advance to Multan, Cheezious reaffirms its commitment to spreading "Cheezy Khushiyan" across the nation. By supporting our heroes on and off the field, we aim to celebrate their extraordinary journey and create memorable moments for fans everywhere. Head of Marketing Cheezious Zohaib Hasan said "Cheezious is immensely proud to back our National Blind Cricket Team in this prestigious event. Their determination and spirit exemplify what it means to overcome challenges and thrive. Together, let’s cheer for our heroes and make this World Cup a remarkable celebration of talent and inclusion." The International Blind T20 Cricket World Cup is a testament to the power of sports to unite communities and empower individuals. Cheezious stands committed to supporting initiatives that inspire and uplift our society.