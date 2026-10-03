ACCA Pakistan Corporate Conference 2026 brings business leaders together in Faisalabad and Multan.

Participants and speakers pose for a group photograph at the ACCA Pakistan Corporate Conference 2026, held under the theme “Redefining Value in a Changed World.

ISLAMABAD, October 2, 2026: ACCA Pakistan has taken its Corporate Conference 2026 to Faisalabad and Multan, bringing policymakers, business leaders, academics and finance professionals together to discuss Pakistan’s economic future.

Held under the theme “Redefining Value in a Changed World,” the conferences expanded the national business conversation beyond Pakistan’s largest metropolitan centres.

Both events focused on competitiveness, sustainability, innovation, finance and workforce development. They also examined how regional economic hubs can contribute to Pakistan’s long-term growth ambitions.

Faisalabad Focuses on Sustainability and Exports

In Faisalabad, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, attended as Guest of Honour.

He described Faisalabad as a major centre of Pakistan’s industrial and export activity. He said government priorities include creating conditions that allow businesses to compete globally through investment in skills, sustainability and innovation.

The Faisalabad session focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and sustainability reporting. A panel moderated by Nighat Nasreen of TMUC included Sohaib Qaiser of Dr Frigz International, Raja Amjad Ali of Masood Textile Mills and Junaid Subhani of Parker Russel Chartered Accountants.

The discussion examined how credible sustainability reporting is increasingly linked to access to international buyers and capital for export-oriented manufacturers.

Abdullah Qadri FCCA of Sitara Labels also shared insights into the company’s journey from local roots towards regional markets.

Multan Examines Finance and Climate Risk

In Multan, the conference addressed capital, climate risk and business capacity.

Muhammad Usman FCCA of ASCA Global Consulting moderated a panel featuring Peer Junaid Bodla of Bodla Group, Abdullah Amir Fazal of Fazal Group and Filza Mumtaz of Shahz & Multan Matters.

The panel explored how regional businesses can finance expansion while managing exposure to climate-related risks.

Jawad Khawaja, Founder and CEO of Beyond East and Passion Foods, also discussed how businesses rooted in local markets can expand into regional markets.

AI and Future Skills Take Centre Stage

Both conferences also explored Pakistan’s readiness to benefit from artificial intelligence and the changing skills landscape.

In Multan, Dr Muhammad Zubair Iqbal, Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), delivered a keynote on future skills and regional competitiveness.

A subsequent panel was moderated by Dr Arslan Javed of the Center of Innovation and Experiential Learning. It included Zarlish Farooq Shiekh of Sharkstack, Dr Asif Yaseen of BZU and Waqar Tayyub of AdEra Labs.

In Faisalabad, Nauman Sarwar, President of the Faisalabad I.T. Companies Organisation, discussed how the city can translate its industrial strength into global opportunities.

A panel moderated by Aimen Shahid of NICF featured Adnan Aslam of Digi Khata, Usman Ahsan of PIPFA and Nauman Sarwar of FITCO.

Speakers agreed that AI could accelerate economic growth, while effective governance would be essential to ensure responsible adoption.

ACCA Highlights Role of Regional Economies

Speaking at the events, Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, said Pakistan’s future growth would depend on economic activity across the country rather than a small number of major cities.

He said regional business centres such as Multan and Faisalabad, along with Peshawar and other cities, are contributing to investment, exports and employment.

According to Khan, resilience, transparency and adaptability are increasingly shaping how businesses create value. He added that finance professionals have an important role in helping organisations respond to these changes.

The conferences brought together representatives from government, chambers of commerce, industry, academia, the accountancy profession and the start-up sector.

The ACCA Pakistan Corporate Conference series will now move to Peshawar, extending the discussion to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

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