The camel cruelty incident in Chachro has triggered widespread outrage across Sindh. Locals reported that unknown individuals brutally attacked a camel in a cultivated field in Chachro.

Furthermore, witnesses stated that attackers used an iron rod, which caused severe injuries. As a result, the camel suffered permanent eye damage. This incident has raised serious concerns about animal safety in rural areas.

Tharparkar Police Take Immediate Action

Police in Tharparkar registered a case soon after the camel cruelty incident surfaced. Moreover, authorities arrested two suspects linked to the brutal attack.

In addition, officials confirmed that investigators are collecting evidence. Therefore, law enforcement has intensified its efforts to ensure strict punishment under animal protection laws.

Murad Ali Shah Orders Strict Action

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah immediately took notice of the camel cruelty case. He ordered strict legal action against all responsible individuals.

Furthermore, he emphasized that society cannot tolerate violence against animals. As a result, he directed officials to ensure continuous monitoring and advanced medical care for the injured camel.

Livestock Department Reports Serious Injuries

According to a report by Kazim Jatoi, the camel suffered severe trauma. In fact, it permanently lost vision in one eye, while the second eye remains severely affected.

Meanwhile, veterinary experts confirmed multiple injuries across the camel’s body. Therefore, the camel cruelty case has been classified as severe and requires ongoing treatment.

Veterinary Teams Intensify Treatment Efforts

Veterinary teams deployed in the village continue to treat the camel. They are administering antibiotics, pain relief medication, and nutritional support.

Moreover, doctors closely monitor its condition every day. As a result, officials reported gradual stabilization despite serious injuries caused by the camel cruelty attack.

Deputy Commissioner Reviews Ongoing Care

Haleem Jaagirani visited the affected area to review the situation. He inspected the treatment process and met the animal’s owner.

Furthermore, he ensured that government instructions were fully implemented. Therefore, authorities continue to supervise recovery efforts linked to the camel cruelty case.