Business leaders celebrate the Businessmen Group’s victory in the Karachi Chamber elections.

Businessmen Group wins all 30 Corporate and Associate seats as business community leaders welcome election result

KARACHI: The Businessmen Group (BMG) swept the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) elections, winning all 30 seats across the Corporate and Associate classes and retaining control of the chamber.

Following the result, prominent business leaders expressed their satisfaction over the BMG victory.

Engr. Uzair Bin Sajid Qureshi, CEO of Waqas Brothers; Engr. Muhammad Owais Qureshi, CEO of Sajid Traders; and Muhammad Ali Qureshi, CEO of MMQ Enterprises, along with their associates, welcomed the election outcome.

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They expressed their happiness over the BMG’s performance and congratulated the successful candidates.

The victory gives the Businessmen Group control of all 30 seats on the KCCI Managing Committee for the upcoming term.

The business community leaders also conveyed their best wishes to the newly elected representatives and expressed hope that the new leadership would continue working for the interests of Karachi’s business and industrial community.

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