HBL Microfinance Bank, 1LINK and Euronet join hands to introduce a new PayPak credit card offering in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, September 29, 2026: HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB), 1LINK (Pvt.) Limited and Euronet Pakistan have signed a tripartite agreement to introduce a PayPak credit card, with HBL Microfinance Bank becoming the inaugural credit card partner under the initiative.

The agreement marks a new development in Pakistan’s domestic payments and microfinance sectors, bringing together HBL Microfinance Bank’s customer reach, 1LINK’s PayPak payment network and Euronet’s card-processing technology.

The agreement was signed by HBL Microfinance Bank President and CEO Amir Khan, 1LINK CEO Najeeb Agrawalla and Euronet CEO Kashif Gaya.

Under the partnership, HBL Microfinance Bank will issue the PayPak credit cards and manage the customer proposition. 1LINK will provide the PayPak payment scheme, while Euronet will provide the card-processing platform and implementation support.

Four PayPak Card Variants Planned

HBL Microfinance Bank plans to offer the cards in four variants — Green, Standard, Pink and Edge.

The bank also plans to introduce both conventional and Islamic PayPak credit card products. The initiative is aimed at expanding access to formal credit solutions for microfinance customers across Pakistan.

Amir Khan said the partnership would give microfinance customers greater choice, flexibility and convenience in accessing credit and making payments.

He said the initiative would also support the bank’s broader objective of promoting responsible borrowing and financial inclusion.

1LINK, Euronet Highlight Payments Innovation

Najeeb Agrawalla described the agreement as an important milestone for Pakistan’s payments ecosystem.

He said the initiative reflected the development of domestic payment infrastructure and 1LINK’s focus on locally powered payment solutions.

Kashif Gaya said Euronet would support the programme as its card processor and technology partner. He said the company would bring its payment-processing capabilities and technology expertise to the initiative.

The partnership combines HBL Microfinance Bank’s presence in the microfinance sector with PayPak’s domestic payment infrastructure and Euronet’s processing technology.

The initiative is expected to add a new credit-card option for Pakistan’s microfinance customer segment while further expanding the use of locally powered payment infrastructure.

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