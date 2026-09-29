September 29, 2026

SBC Group Delegation Meets Sindh Governor to Discuss Fisheries Development

Web Desk September 29, 2026

SBC Group delegation discusses blue economy investment, sustainable fisheries and coastal community welfare with Sindh Governor.

SBC Group delegation meeting Sindh Governor on fisheries development

SBC Group delegation meets Sindh Governor to discuss fisheries development and blue economy investment

KARACHI, September 29, 2026: A delegation led by SBC Group Vice Chairman Ali Pasnani met Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi at Governor House Karachi to discuss the development of the province’s fisheries sector and investment opportunities.

The meeting focused on sustainable growth of the fisheries industry, investment in the blue economy and measures to improve the welfare of coastal communities across Sindh.

The delegation highlighted the potential of Sindh’s fisheries and coastal resources to support economic activity, create employment and attract investment.

The discussion also covered opportunities to promote sustainable practices and strengthen collaboration between the government and the private sector.

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The delegation included FPCCI Convener for Corporate Relations and Communications Syed Turab Shah, Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Zaheer Pasnani, Murad Gawadri, Zaheer Hasan Ali and Sadiq Hasnain, among others.

The participants stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to unlock the potential of Sindh’s coastal economy while ensuring sustainable development and benefits for local communities.

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