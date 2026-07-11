Sultana Siddiqui: HUM Network Chairperson Highlights Media’s Role in Nation Building
Speaking at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum, Sultana Siddiqui shared her journey from television producer to media pioneer while stressing the importance of education, women’s empowerment and responsible journalism.
Sultana Siddiqui reflected on leadership, resilience and the power of responsible media during a special talk on nation building hosted by the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum (QAHM) Institute of Nation Building at Flagstaff House in Karachi.
The event, titled “Quaid to Camera: The Media’s Role in Nation Building,” brought together leading figures from the media, academia and civil society to discuss how journalism and broadcasting can contribute to Pakistan’s development.
Senior Vice Chairman of QAHM, Liaquat Merchant, welcomed the audience, while Board of Governors member Ameena Saiyid introduced the keynote speaker. QAHM Vice Chairman Ikram Sehgal delivered the closing remarks.
During her address, Sultana Siddiqui said she drew lasting inspiration from the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, particularly his commitment to education and women’s empowerment.
Sharing her professional journey, she recalled leaving Pakistan Television (PTV) to establish her own production company, Moomal Productions, at a time when very few women entered the media business as entrepreneurs.
Siddiqui spoke openly about the challenges she faced while building a television network in a male-dominated industry. She said many people advised her to continue producing television content instead of launching a television channel, but she chose to pursue her vision despite the obstacles.
Her determination led her to become the first woman in South Asia to own and lead a television network, a milestone that has earned her recognition as one of Pakistan’s leading media pioneers.
The session highlighted the media’s responsibility to promote informed public debate, preserve Pakistan’s cultural identity and support the vision of an inclusive and progressive nation envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.
The event attracted several prominent guests, including Khushbakht Shujat, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Azad Iqbal, grandson of Allama Iqbal, Khurshid Hyder, Nasreen Jalil, Nargis Rahman, Ghazi Salahuddin, Sadeqa Salahuddin, Mushtaq Chhapra and other distinguished personalities from academia, the media industry and civil society.
The discussion concluded with a renewed call for ethical journalism, strong leadership and meaningful storytelling to strengthen national unity and contribute to Pakistan’s future.