Karachi : The Royal Thai Consulate General in Karachi organised a reception to commemorate the National Day of Thailand, the Birthday Anniversary of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, and Thailand’s Father Day at the Avari Hotel, Karachi.

The reception was presided over by Mr.Surashete Boontinand, Consul General of Thailand, with the participation of Mr.Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Minister of Culture, Mr. Arif Sulaiman, Chairman PTF&B, Mr.Zaid Tessori and other dignitary guests. On this occasion, the Consul General of Thailand delivered the remarks about the significance of the event as well as the relationship between Thailand and Pakistan. He invited the guests and all the attendants to celebrate the Thai National Day. He shared his experience while working at the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad, saying that he was delighted to come to Pakistan to assume his new duty as Consul General in Karachi and that Pakistan was like his second home. He cited the moment when he learnt of the news of the King’s passing away that left him in tears. He also explained the reasons why all the Thai people love and respect their king who worked tirelessly for the benefits of his people and the country.