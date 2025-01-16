ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Ali has confirmed holding a significant meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Barrister Gohar revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also participated in the discussions. The PTI leaders reportedly presented their party’s key demands and concerns to the army chief during the meeting.

While details of the discussions remain sparse, this development comes at a time of heightened political tensions in Pakistan, with PTI pushing for reforms and a resolution to ongoing political challenges.

Further updates are expected as the story develops, shedding light on the outcomes of this high-profile interaction.