KARACHI – BankIslami and IMC, BankIslami Pakistan Limited, one of the leading Islamic banks of Pakistan with a network of more than 330 branches in over 114 cities, signed an agreement with Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC), the exclusive manufacturer of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan enabling smooth auto financing for their Residual Value Customers.

Through this alliance, both BankIslami and IMC will offer the customer value proposition of exclusive deals to Toyota customers only. The agreement was signed by Mr. Bilal Fiaz, Head of Consumer Banking, BankIslami and Mr. Abdul Rab, Senior General Manager Marketing & Sales, Indus Motor Company Limited.

Reflecting on the occasion, Bilal Fiaz from BankIslami added:

“With the current trend of rising costs and its challenging effect on the consumer’s purchasing power, BankIslami is consistently striving to introduce convenient and affordable financing alternatives that are Shariah-compliant. This partnership is a step in the same direction. We are honored to be partnering with IMC to make a positive impact on the auto finance market.”

BankIslami aims to create value for everyone in the eco-system in which it operates by offering Shariah-compliant financing solutions for all segments of the society which this partnership guarantees.

BankIslami is one of the largest Islamic Banks of Pakistan and offers Shariah-compliant products and services for all segments of society. Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) manufactures and markets Toyota branded vehicles in Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...