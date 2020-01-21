TPL Trakker
BUSINESS

TPL Trakker launches the first container tracking services from Gwadar Port

GWADAR – TPL Trakker Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPL Corp and Pakistan’s first IoT Company, has commenced container tracking services from Gwadar Port, serving as a catalyst for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) cargo movement. This is in line with TPL Trakker’s intent to expand its operations in the logistics and transportation sectors and to bring innovative IoT solutions to market.

TPL Trakker is currently the only service provider of container tracking services for bonded cargo in Pakistan with state-of-the-art container security solutions and operational infrastructure.  It is also the only Telematics company in Pakistan to be assigned a long-term financial status rating of A – by Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA).

In 2013, the company qualified for the Safe Transport Environment (STE) license by FBR under the Tracking and Monitoring of Cargo Rules, 2012. The STE project manages the risk of cargo pilferage in customs transit to meet the requirements of the bilateral Afghan Transit Trade Agreement.

TPL Trakker’s container tracking solutions provide intrusion and theft alert systems that enhance security parameters using container locks, route monitoring using digital mapping, customized geofencing, and intrusion detection with the latest satellite tracking technology. Container tracking will play a vital role in logistics by minimizing cargo pilferage using telematics to ensure the safety of drivers.

Diversifying from a vehicle tracking company to IoT solutions, TPL Trakker has catered to the projected demand of 1 million annual container trips of the CPEC cargo movement which will strengthen trade and the economy of Pakistan. To date, TPL Trakker has monitored over 400,000 containers and, with the onset of CPEC, will increase this number exponentially.

Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “We are proud of the Government’s ambitious blueprint for the long-term development of Gwadar Port and are looking forward to the materialization of the Gwadar Smart Port City master plan. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our organization. We continue to invest heavily in technology to enhance operational infrastructure and I am confident that this will not only bring growth and prosperity for the country but also help realize TPL Trakker’s vision of creating value through digital transformation.”

