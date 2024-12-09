Karachi: 09 December 2024 : Bangladesh and Pakistan have been engaging to increase bilateral trade in agricultural produces. Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi S.M. Mahbubul Alam recently

had an official meeting with the senior officials of the Trade Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) at the TCP Headquarters in Karachi. In the meeting they discussed matters related to increasing and diversifying the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan. In the meeting they discussed the business modalities such as Government–toGovernment (G2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B). Shipment modalities such as Cost, Insurance and Fright (CIF) and Cost, Insurance & Fright – Liner Out (CIF-LO) vis-à-vis Free on Board (FOB) were also discussed. The varieties, quality, quantity, completive prices of few the agricultural produces such as rice (white and par boiled) were discussed in details. Bilateral trade of other products and other agricultural produces such as onions, sugar, potatoes, dates,Jute & jute products, tea, fresh fruits & vegetables, and sesame were discussed in the meeting. Both the Deputy High Commissioner and the TCP officials expressed their optimism for enhanced trade and commerce between Bangladesh and Pakistan. They discussed few issues such as direct flight between Bangladesh and Pakistan, direct shipping between seaports of Bangladesh and Pakistan, and visa facilitation for Pakistani importers and exporters. Deputy High Commissioner invited TCP delegation to Bangladesh for official visit and assured of all possible cooperation including prioritized visa processing for Pakistani importers and exporters to deepen business-to-business contacts between the two countries.