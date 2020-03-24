Azeem Iqbal Pirani Appointed CEO Pak-Qatar Family Takaful

KARACHI – Pak-Qatar Family Takaful recently announced the appointment of Azeem Iqbal Pirani as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective March of 2020.

Mr. Azeem Pirani has been associated with the Pak-Qatar Takaful group (PQT) since its inception in 2007. He was last serving as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) at Pak-Qatar General Takaful. Mr. Azeem Pirani, as new CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, has taken charge from his predecessor, Mr. Nasir Ali Syed, who has taken the CEO role within another company of Pak-Qatar Group.

Mr. Azeem Pirani has been working in various senior roles with the Pak-Qatar Takaful group of companies for over 12 years. These include his senior role in Pak-Qatar Family Takaful as Head of BancaTakaful. He has also worked as Regional Head for Pakistan at FWU AG. Further, he served as Head of Marketing and ADC at Meezan Bank also before 2007. Azeem brings over 20 years of diversified experience in Islamic Banking and Takaful. He actively promotes and provides National as well as International expertise on Islamic Finance and Takaful to various institutions worldwide.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Azeem Pirani said, “I am honored and excited to lead Pak-Qatar Family Takaful. I strongly believe that PQT, with its vision of providing financial protection through Takaful to everyone, has the potential to achieve its goal with the right mindset and collective team work.”

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful is Pakistan’s pioneer and the largest family Takaful Company with over 100 branches in 91 cities nationwide.



Like this: Like Loading...