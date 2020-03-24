KATI lauded CM Sindh actions to fight Covid-19 epidemic

KARACHI – Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) has applauded the actions taken by Chief Mnister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to fight against coronavirus and welcomed the decision of provincial level lockdown to curb the epidemic. In a statement released by KATI Patron –in-Chief SM Muneer and President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan lauded the efforts of CM Murad Ali Shah and his team to fight back Covid-19 spread in the province.

SM Muneer said that the epidemic is one of the biggest challenges of world and our national history. “in these hard times the CM had exhibit phenomenal sense of responsibility and prompt actions, as a citizen of Sindh I really proud feel proud off him” he added. He said that this challenge doesn’t confined to any country or territory, in warlike situation immediate response of CM Sindh would also become the part of world history. He assured full support of CM Sindh for his action to prevent the epidemic.

Sheikh Umer Rehan said that it’s a matter of pride for people of Sindh that their CM has regarded role model for fighting back the Covid-19 epidemic. He said that CM had timely taken the decision of lockdown on provincial level, we have moving in the right direction under his visionary direction to overcome the viral spread. He also appealed the common people to fully abide the orders of Sindh Government and stay at homes during the days of lockdown. He also applauded Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Police and LEAs for their tremendous efforts to ensure implementation of lockdown restrictions.

