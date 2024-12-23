Karachi 23-12-2024: The “AUS KOREAN Aesthetics Stem Cell Clinic” officially opened its doors in Karachi on Saturday, introducing cutting-edge treatments for facial aesthetics, skin, hair, and mens health under the supervision of a renowned Australian expert.

The grand inauguration ceremony was held at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi, with Lal Chand Ukrani, Provincial Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh, serving as the Chief Guest. The event began with the ceremonial ribbon-cutting by the esteemed guest, symbolising the launch of the clinic.

Dr. Ashok Kumar, a leading Australian expert, addressed the gathering and elaborated on the vision behind the AUS KOREAN Aesthetics Stem Cell Clinic. He emphasized that the Karachi branch is a significant addition to the global AUS KOREAN Aesthetics Clinic network, which already operates successfully in Australia.

Dr. Mehak Kaur, the clinic’s director, warmly welcomed the attendees during her opening remarks. .

Dr. Kumar assured attendees that the clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities adhering to international standards, offering professional and modern solutions for skin, hair, and mental treatments. He highlighted that the clinic’s procedures are designed to be free of side effects, ensuring patients experience no complications post-treatment.

He also shared the clinic’s success in talkling sensitive health issues, such as sexual disorders, which are often challenging for patients to address openly.

Dr. Kumar further explained that the clinic maintains exceptional standards by utilizing advanced equipment imported from Korea, all certified by reputable institutions. He underscored the availability of innovative technology for enhancing facial beauty and skin treatments through biomicroneedling, which was previously inaccessible in Pakistan.

Looking to the future, Dr. Kumar announced plans to expand AUS KOREAN Aesthetics Clinics to Dubai, extending its expertise to new regions.

The event featured an engaging Q&A session, where attendees sought insights into the clinic’s treatments and facilities. Participants expressed satisfaction with the clinic’s services and the quality of the products being used.

Prominent personalities from various fields attended the event, including Deputy Secretary Health Mr. Qurban Ali Soomro, SIUT Professor Dr. Mubarak, Professor Dr. Abid Hussain Chang, acclaimed actor Salahuddin Tanio, and Ex-Squadron Leader of the PAF, Choudary Asrar Ahmed.

The inauguration of the AUS KOREAN Aesthetics Stem Cell Clinic represents a significant milestone in the advancement of aesthetic and dermatological care in Pakistan.