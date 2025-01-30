Karachi, January 30, 2025 – Farheen Salman Amir, CEO – Lipton Teas and Infusions Pakistan, delivered a powerful and thought-provoking address at the International Women Leaders Summit 2025, urging women to challenge societal norms, reject limitations, and claim their space in leadership.

Sharing her journey, she emphasized that women do not need permission to lead—they must recognize and own the power they already have. From breaking family expectations to pushing boundaries as a working mother and business leader, she highlighted the biases she has dismantled throughout her career.

Reflecting on her move to Istanbul, Farheen shared how she balanced a high-profile corporate role while ensuring her family’s well-being – proving that women do not have to choose between ambition and family—they can create their own balance.

She also spoke about her leadership in Pakistan’s male-dominated tea industry, where she remains the only woman in key boardrooms, showing that leadership is not granted, it is claimed. As a company committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace, Lipton Teas and Infusions Pakistan has implemented initiatives such as enhanced maternity and paternity leave, flexible work arrangements, and structured career re- entry programs to support women at every stage of their professional journey. These initiatives reflect the company’s belief that breaking biases requires not just conversations, but tangible actions that enable women to lead and succeed.

She left the audience with a bold call to action: “Don’t just take your seat at the table—shake it. Challenge outdated norms and pave the way for the next generation of women leaders.”