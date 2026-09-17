Asim Munir Urges Iran to Help Halt Houthi Attacks on Saudi Energy Sites

Pakistan’s army chief has urged Iran to use its influence to discourage Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities. The request came during a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to Pakistani government sources, Field Marshal Asim Munir discussed regional security developments with Araghchi. The conversation took place while the Iranian foreign minister was visiting Beijing.

Meanwhile, tensions have increased across the region following renewed fighting involving the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. Saudi authorities also reported intercepting a drone near Makkah, although the Houthis denied responsibility for the incident.

The developments have raised wider concerns about energy security and shipping routes. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has also fallen sharply amid the growing regional tensions.

Separately, the United Nations fact-finding mission reported that it found reasonable grounds to believe that US strikes on two sites in Iran may amount to war crimes. The mission also accused Iranian authorities of committing crimes against humanity during a crackdown on protests.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has meanwhile said that Tehran remains ready to resolve disputes with neighbouring countries through diplomacy and mutual respect.

Regional Tensions Affect Global Energy Markets

Oil markets have remained under pressure as investors monitor developments around the Middle East. Brent crude briefly moved above $100 a barrel before easing after Saudi Arabia offered additional crude cargoes through Oman.

realme C100 Series Gains Gen Z Attention With 8000mAh Battery

At the same time, vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to three commercial vessels on Wednesday. Reuters, citing Kpler data, reported that the figure was down from 12 vessels the previous day and well below the 10-day average of 17.

The situation has also drawn international diplomatic attention. US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Gulf leaders during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to reports.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun also travelled to Washington for talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Their discussions are expected to cover the Strait of Hormuz, North Korea, the Middle East conflict and a major investment and tariff agreement.

The developments underline the wider impact of the conflict on regional security, energy supplies and international shipping.

Follow THE AZB