Field Marshal Asim Munir holds high-level meetings with Saudi and Turkish officials in Istanbul to strengthen defence cooperation.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), held a series of high-level meetings with senior Saudi and Turkish officials during his official visit to Türkiye, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Asim Munir meetings took place in Istanbul and focused on bilateral defence cooperation, matters of mutual interest and the evolving regional security environment.

Meetings with Saudi and Turkish Leadership

During his visit, Field Marshal Asim Munir separately met Saudi Defence Minister H.R.H. Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He also held discussions with Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defence Ya?ar Güler.

The army chief further met General Selçuk Bayraktaro?lu, Chief of the Turkish General Staff.

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According to ISPR, the meetings provided an opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest and explore ways to strengthen defence ties among the three countries.

Regional security developments also remained an important part of the discussions.

Strategic Coordination Under Makkah Agreement

Field Marshal Asim Munir also attended a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee established under the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence.

The committee brings together Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, representatives from the three countries reviewed avenues for strengthening strategic coordination and defence cooperation.

The discussions come amid growing defence and strategic engagement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

The three countries have been working to expand cooperation across several areas, particularly defence and security.

Growing Pakistan-Türkiye-Saudi Cooperation

ISPR said the engagements reflected the close bonds of brotherhood and the growing strategic partnership between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

The meetings also highlighted the importance of continued coordination among the three countries amid changing regional security dynamics.

Pakistan maintains longstanding defence relations with both Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. Islamabad has also sought to expand cooperation with its partners in areas including defence production, military training and strategic coordination.

The latest engagements in Istanbul underline the increasing importance of trilateral cooperation between Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s meetings are part of his official visit to Türkiye, where he has continued discussions with senior political and military leadership on defence and regional security matters.

The engagements are expected to contribute to further strengthening the strategic and defence relationship among the three countries.

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