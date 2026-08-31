The prime minister will attend the SCO summit in Bishkek, hold bilateral meetings and lead Pakistan’s chairmanship of the Council of Heads of State for 2026-27.

ISLAMABAD, August 31, 2026: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for a three-day official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Heads of State meeting and assume Pakistan’s chairmanship of the body for 2026-27.

The visit, which runs from August 31 to September 2, comes at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov. During his stay in Bishkek, the prime minister will also participate in the SCO Plus Summit and hold bilateral engagements with leaders attending the gathering.

Shehbaz Sharif is expected to present Pakistan’s position on major regional and international issues during the SCO meeting, according to official statements.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is accompanying the prime minister, along with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and senior officials.

Pakistan’s assumption of the SCO Council of Heads of State chairmanship will mark the start of a one-year term running through 2026-27. Islamabad is expected to host the next SCO Council of Heads of State summit in 2027.

On the sidelines of the summit, Shehbaz Sharif will hold meetings with leaders of participating countries. He is also scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in Bishkek.

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The prime minister will later hold bilateral talks with President Zhaparov covering the full range of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations.

Both sides are expected to review cooperation in trade and investment, energy, regional connectivity, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan maintain close relations based on historical, cultural and religious links, while both countries have also expressed interest in expanding regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

The Bishkek visit is expected to build on recent high-level exchanges and explore opportunities for greater practical cooperation between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

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