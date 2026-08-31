Pakistan Türkiye defence relations were highlighted at a ceremony held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to commemorate the 104th anniversary of Turkish Armed Forces Victory Day.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan ?rfan Neziro?lu attended the ceremony as the guest of honour, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The event celebrated the courage and sacrifices of the Turkish Armed Forces. Participants also reflected on the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Pakistan and Türkiye share close ties built on common values, mutual respect and a history of supporting each other during difficult times.

The participants paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the Turkish Armed Forces. They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation and the wider strategic partnership between the two countries.

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Military officers, officials from the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony at GHQ.

The ceremony concluded with expressions of goodwill for the people of Türkiye and its Armed Forces.

The event once again highlighted the close friendship between the two countries and their commitment to expanding cooperation in defence and strategic affairs.

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