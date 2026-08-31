PSO management and dealer partners attend the PSO Excellence Awards 2026 in Karachi.

Pakistan State Oil recognises top-performing dealers at its Excellence Awards 2026 and outlines plans to modernise its nationwide retail network.

KARACHI: PSO Dealers took centre stage at the Pakistan State Oil Excellence Awards 2026, where the national energy company recognised outstanding retail performance and highlighted the role of its nationwide dealer network in supporting Pakistan’s energy security.

The ceremony took place in Karachi and brought together dealer partners from across Pakistan. PSO Chief Executive Officer Jawwad Ahmed Cheema, Chief Commercial Officer Amir Zaib Khan, senior management, dealers and employees attended the event.

Cheema said PSO’s role extended beyond fuel retailing because the company carried a national responsibility to maintain fuel supplies across the country.

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He said Pakistan relied on PSO during periods of tight supply, rising demand and difficult operating conditions. The company also serves remote regions and challenging routes, he added.

“PSO is not simply the largest fuel retailer in this country. We are the national oil company,” Cheema said.

He stressed that the company’s commitment to keeping Pakistan fuelled depended on its extensive retail network and the people serving customers at fuel stations across the country.

According to the PSO CEO, dealers play a vital role in ensuring the continuity of fuel supplies. The company operates through more than 3,600 retail forecourts nationwide.

Cheema described the dealer network as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s energy security and said the company’s national service commitment was delivered directly to customers through its retail partners.

PSO is also working to improve standards across its retail network. The company is focusing on customer service, operational performance, safety, technology and the modernisation of retail sites.

Cheema said PSO aimed to raise standards across the fuel retail sector rather than settle for average performance.

The company honoured top-performing dealers for commercial performance, operational excellence, health, safety and environment standards, customer service and the adoption of best practices.

PSO also recognised members of its commercial team for their contribution to strengthening relationships across the dealer network.

The company is currently pursuing a multi-year retail transformation programme. The initiative includes network expansion, modernised fuel stations, automation and digitalisation.

PSO also plans to strengthen loyalty programmes and expand non-fuel retail offerings as part of its customer-focused strategy.

The company said its dealer partners would remain central to this transformation. PSO reaffirmed its commitment to developing a modern, trusted and customer-focused energy retail network across Pakistan.

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