Devastating floods in Nepal highlight the growing need for climate resilience and stronger disaster preparedness.

OICCI says the devastating floods in Nepal offer a warning for Pakistan to strengthen early-warning systems, disaster preparedness and climate-resilient infrastructure.

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has expressed deep sorrow over the devastating floods in Nepal and said the tragedy highlights the urgent need for stronger climate resilience in Pakistan.

The Chamber extended its sympathies to the people of Nepal and the families affected by the disaster.

OICCI said the human cost of the tragedy extended far beyond statistics. Families are searching for loved ones, while communities face sudden and life-changing losses.

The Chamber said Pakistan must learn from such disasters and prepare before extreme weather strikes.

Nepal Disaster Sends Warning to Pakistan

OICCI said the scale and sudden nature of the Nepal floods would strongly resonate in Pakistan.

Pakistani communities have also experienced severe flooding in recent years. Many families have faced displacement, destroyed homes and the loss of livelihoods.

The Chamber said Pakistan should not wait for another disaster before strengthening its preparations.

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It urged greater investment in disaster preparedness and early-warning systems.

Climate Risks Continue to Grow

Pakistan faces significant exposure to climate-related risks, according to OICCI.

The Chamber noted that Pakistan recorded its second-warmest year in 65 years during 2025. This followed the country’s warmest year on record in 2024.

Rising temperatures can accelerate glacial melt and affect rainfall patterns. These changes increase risks for communities, infrastructure and agriculture.

Extreme weather can also affect Pakistan’s wider economy.

Economic Cost of Climate Change

Climate-related disasters also carry a major economic cost.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik previously highlighted that climate impacts cost Pakistan around one per cent of its GDP each year.

OICCI said this economic burden makes stronger climate planning increasingly important.

The Chamber also welcomed efforts to improve predictive warning systems.

These systems can help authorities prepare for glacial lake outburst floods, flash floods, urban flooding and heatwaves.

Preparing Before Disaster Strikes

OICCI said Pakistan should move beyond systems that only issue warnings when a disaster is already approaching.

Instead, authorities should develop systems that can anticipate risks and identify vulnerable areas earlier.

Communities and government institutions must then receive enough time to take preventive action.

The Chamber called for greater investment in climate-resilient infrastructure and modern predictive technology.

It also stressed the importance of stronger disaster-response capacity and community preparedness.

Climate Resilience Is About Protecting People

OICCI said climate resilience ultimately centres on protecting people and communities.

Early warnings can help families move to safety. Better planning can protect communities from severe flooding.

Stronger livelihoods can also help families recover from future climate shocks.

The Chamber reiterated its solidarity with the people of Nepal and all families affected by the devastating floods.

It said the tragedy should encourage countries across the region to strengthen disaster preparedness before the next extreme weather event occurs.

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