Renowned businessman and travel agent Yahya Polani, remembered for his professional and humanitarian services.

Yahya Polani, a respected member of Pakistan’s business and travel community known for his humanitarian work, has passed away.

KARACHI: Yahya Polani, a renowned businessman and prominent travel agent associated with the business community and Pakistan’s travel industry, has passed away.

His death has saddened colleagues, friends and members of the business and travel agents’ community. Polani was associated with organisations including the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and Pakistan’s travel agents’ community.

Those who knew him remembered Yahya Polani for his noble character, kind nature and commitment to helping others. He also supported welfare organisations and assisted many deserving families through humanitarian and charitable work.

Pakistan, Türkiye Reaffirm Defence Partnership at Turkish Victory Day Ceremony

His funeral prayers were offered after Zuhr at Pahari Wali Mosque. Business leaders, social and welfare personalities, relatives and friends attended to pay their final respects.

He was later laid to rest at Tariq Road Graveyard in Karachi.

The passing of Yahya Polani marks a loss for Pakistan’s business and travel community. Friends and colleagues remembered his professional contributions alongside his kindness and service to people in need.

May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience and strength to his bereaved family. Ameen.

Follow THE AZB