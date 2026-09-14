K-Electric Responds After Fire Affects KWSC Cables Near Dhabeji

A fire in bushes near the Dhabeji Pumping Complex affected cables belonging to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), according to K-Electric.

A K-Electric spokesperson said the power utility immediately extended full cooperation to KWSC and deployed emergency teams to address the fault.

Emergency Teams Respond to Cable Fault

According to the spokesperson, K-Electric teams worked to rectify the affected cables as quickly as possible.

Another fault later developed in an underground cable. However, power supply to 20 of the 22 pumping motors remained operational despite the additional fault.

K-Electric said its teams responded promptly and worked to restore the affected connection.

K-Electric Highlights Infrastructure Advisory

The power utility said it had shared an advisory plan with KWSC around three months ago.

The plan aimed to help improve KWSC’s infrastructure and strengthen the reliability of its electrical systems.

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K-Electric said it is currently awaiting KWSC’s final response to the recommendations.

Plan Could Reduce Future Faults

The K-Electric spokesperson said implementation of the advisory plan could improve KWSC’s infrastructure.

Moreover, the utility said stronger infrastructure could significantly reduce the likelihood of similar faults in the future.

K-Electric reiterated its commitment to supporting KWSC during emergencies and coordinating efforts to maintain the continuity of critical water-supply infrastructure in Karachi.

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