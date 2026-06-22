KARACHI: Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has announced that two faculty members from its School of Visual and Performing Arts (SOVAPA) have been selected for an advanced professional training programme in Germany with support from the Goethe-Institute.

The selection marks another international achievement for the institution and reflects its continued focus on professional development, international collaboration and cultural exchange.

Faculty members Mohsin Ali and Alamzaib Khan will take part in a one-month residency and training programme at Münchner Kammerspiele in Munich.

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During the residency, Mohsin Ali will receive specialised training in Sound Design, while Alamzaib Khan will focus on Lighting Design.

The programme will expose both participants to contemporary production techniques and advanced technical practices within an internationally recognised artistic environment.

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi said the initiative supports its broader goal of strengthening Pakistan’s cultural and creative sectors through meaningful global engagement.

The institution congratulated both faculty members and expressed confidence that the experience would contribute to their professional growth and future work in the performing arts sector.

Münchner Kammerspiele is regarded as one of Europe’s leading theatres and is internationally known for innovation, artistic excellence and contributions to contemporary performing arts.