US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran would agree to extensive weapons inspections designed to ensure what he called “nuclear honesty” in the years ahead.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Tehran was prepared to accept major inspections as part of a broader diplomatic process.

The development came as the United States increased diplomatic engagement across the Gulf region following a memorandum of understanding reached with Iran.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain from June 23 to 25.

According to the US State Department, the trip will focus on regional security, the agreement with Iran, safe commercial transit through the Strait of Hormuz and wider efforts to maintain regional stability.

Rubio is also expected to meet Gulf Cooperation Council representatives in Bahrain to discuss cooperation and shared priorities.

The diplomatic outreach follows last week’s memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran. The agreement launched a 60-day negotiating process aimed at ending the four-month conflict.

US Vice President JD Vance said discussions in Switzerland created a strong basis for a final peace agreement.

Officials participating in the talks agreed to work towards a permanent settlement within 60 days, according to mediators Pakistan and Qatar.

Negotiators also supported a mechanism intended to reduce hostilities in Lebanon and opened communication channels aimed at protecting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance said Iran had agreed to permit nuclear inspectors and support arrangements related to frozen foreign assets and ceasefire management.

He described the talks as productive despite public tensions surrounding regional developments.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had secured waivers covering oil and petrochemical exports, access to some frozen assets and support for reconstruction planning.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury issued a general licence authorising production, delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products through August 21.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the outcome of the Switzerland discussions.

In a statement on X, he described the first High-Level Committee Meeting under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as positive and constructive.

Diplomatic efforts are expected to continue in the coming weeks as both sides attempt to convert the interim agreement into a lasting settlement.