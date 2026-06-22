High-level talks in Switzerland aimed at permanently ending the Iran war concluded early on Monday after difficult negotiations and a tense opening session.

Senior officials left following the talks, but lower-level teams remained to continue technical discussions and develop details of a proposed de-confliction mechanism.

Negotiators agreed to work on establishing a new “de-confliction cell”. The initiative aims to reduce tensions and prevent renewed fighting in Lebanon.

The diplomatic effort comes despite renewed public exchanges between US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials on social media.

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The sharp rhetoric raised concerns about the durability of negotiations. However, diplomatic teams continued efforts to secure a broader and longer-term settlement.

Officials involved in the process said the next phase will focus on defining communication channels, monitoring arrangements and mechanisms to avoid escalation.

Negotiators hope the structure will support wider regional stability and create conditions for a more durable peace agreement.

The proposed framework is expected to remain under discussion over the next 60 days.

Diplomatic sources said the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether technical progress can translate into a lasting political agreement.

International attention remains focused on whether negotiations can lower regional tensions and prevent another cycle of conflict.