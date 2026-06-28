Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia Beat India to Reach Semi-Finals

Australia chased down a competitive target at Lord’s to secure a place in the final four alongside South Africa and end India’s campaign.

Australia secured a place in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals after defeating India by six wickets at Lord’s, ending India’s hopes of progressing beyond the group stage.

After being put into bat, India posted 170 for 4 in their allotted overs through a strong middle-order performance and aggressive stroke play.

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Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led the innings with a rapid 56 from 27 deliveries, while Smriti Mandhana contributed 38 runs and Shafali Verma added 34 to help India build a competitive total.

Australia’s bowling attack remained disciplined despite India’s scoring rate, with Sophie Molineux returning figures of two wickets for 46 runs.

Chasing 171, Australia responded confidently and reached the target in 19 overs with four wickets remaining.

Ellyse Perry anchored the chase with a composed 56, while Ashleigh Gardner remained unbeaten on 53 and guided Australia across the finish line.

The victory confirmed Australia’s place in the semi-finals alongside South Africa, while India exited the tournament at the group stage.