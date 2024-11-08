By: P.A Shaikh

Dubai: Team Pakistan won the second consecutive victory in the Baseball United Arab Classic. Pakistan defeated the strongest rival United Arab Emirates in its second match of the event. Pakistan team won against the host UAE with a score of 3-10. In the first edition of Baseball United’s “The Arab Baseball Classic”, teams from a total of 9 countries are competing.

Secretary General Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah informed the media manager of the federation Parvez Ahmed Sheikh about the details and said that Musharraf Khan started the pitching against UAE and later Zohaib showed excellent pitching to restrict UAE by not allowed them to score. Syed Muhammad Shah, Ayaz Ansari, Muhammad Hussain, Wasim Akram, Musa and Zain played a brilliant game in the fields of batting,catching and fielding.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 0-10 in the first match and in the next match Pakistan team will compete against traditional rival India. Pakistan team is leading the group by winning two out of two matches.