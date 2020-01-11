Angeline Malik
ENTERTAINMENT

Angeline Malik launches short film on child abuse to create awareness

Posted on Author Desk Staff Comment(0)

KARACHI – A press conference was held here today at Karachi Press Club to launch a campaign against child abuse initiated by actor/producer Angeline Malik to help create awareness against this evil in our society. The event was marked by the screening of promos in Urdu and English of a short film produced by Angeline Malik, on the subject.

  • Angeline Malik, Samina Ahmed, Bushra Ansari, Zeba Bakhtiar, Ally Khan, Faraz Khan and Mehnaz Rehman at the launch of a campaign against child abuse

Video shout-outs by various celebrities who spoke against the cause and also offered solutions to tackle the problem were also shown at the conference. Among those who had recorded their messages were Ushna Shah, Hina Bayat, Saman Ansari, Samina Ahmed, Bushra Ansari, Ahmed Ali Butt, Alyy Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Samiya Mumtaz, Rasikh Ismail, Salma Hasan, Suzain Fatima, and Nida Yasir.

A number of celebrities were also present in person to raise their voices against this issue and to show solidarity for the cause. Among notable attendees and those who spoke on the occasion other than Malik were Samina Ahmed, Bushra Ansari, Zeba Bakhtiar, Ally Khan, Faraz Khan (Advisory board member of Muhafiz) and Mehnaz Rehman (Auraat Foundation), who strongly advocated that it was everyone’s responsibility to stop child abuse.

Child abuse is one of the most ignored issues in Pakistan despite its crippling effects. The number of reported cases has been increasing annually which is why there is a dire need to take on this issue at a national level and come up with workable solutions.

Desk Staff
http://www.theazb.com

Related Articles
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINE

Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’s ‘Tillay Wale Jooti’ will make you groove to its catchy beats!

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi:  After the soft melodic track, Behka Re, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 is back with a catchy upbeat song, Tillay Wale Jooti, that will make you groove to its tune! Behka Re got immensely popular as soon as it was released, and has received more than 1.2 million views on YouTube in a short […]
ENTERTAINMENT

IRK Films Brings Us another Musical Masterpiece ‘Chan Mahi’

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – After receiving massive applause for Addi Maar, Heer Maan Ja and Kuch To Hua Hai, IRK Films and Arif Lakhani Films in collaboration with Geo Films have just released a fourth music video ‘Chan Mahi’, from their upcoming movie Heer Maan Ja. Chan Mahi is a soft, slow number with a touch of […]

Sitara First look
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINE

SITARA – First look, The upcoming animated film

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – In the summer of 2019 Waadi Animations will embark on a new adventure, SITARA. The upcoming animated film is developed by Waadi Animations, Sitara is the first Pakistani animated film co-produced with Broadly Films which is based in New York. Sitara tells the story of a family living in the old city of […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.