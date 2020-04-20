WORLD

Alliance for Disaster Relief hold Food & Safety Kits Distribution Drive in houston

Theazb Web Desk 45 mins ago
HOUSTON – Alliance for Disaster Relief ( AFDR) a Pakistani & other Community organizations collaborative,hold a unprecedented massive “Food & Safety Kits Distribution Drive- Thru”- in collaboration with Congressman Al Green, Consuate General of Pakistan- Houston Texans USA, Ibne- Sina Foundation & Houston Food Bank with the Generous Support by Mr. S. Javaid Anwar, Chief Patron Houston Karachi Sister City Association.

The very successful distribution drive served around 1000 Houston Community families with several days food boxes, Snacks & PPE Safety Kits. 

On this Occassion donations of $ 15000.00 from Mr. S. Javaid Anwar presented to Houston Food Bank & Project C. U. R. E. AFDR couldn’t succeed without the tireless efforts of the Ibne Sina Foundation’s volunteers and management. We are looking forward for more events with our great collaborative partners like Ibne Sina.

