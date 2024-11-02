Karachi, November 2, 2024 – The Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) celebrated its annual High Achievers Ceremony with a powerful theme, Roots of Hope, recognizing outstanding students from Punjab and Sindh at the AKU Auditorium. This celebration comes shortly after a similar event in Gilgit-Baltistan, marking a unified moment of pride and accomplishment across Pakistan.

Recognising and thanking school leaders, teachers, parents, and students for embracing the Board’s mission, AKU President Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin said, “From the shores of Karachi to the northern peaks near the Afghan border, schools affiliated with AKU-EB are delivering an education of the highest quality—one that cultivates lifelong learners prepared for a rapidly changing world.” His words highlighted the extensive reach and influence of AKU-EB’s network, which strives to elevate academic standards and foster holistic learning throughout Pakistan.

Dr Naveed Yousuf, CEO of AKU Examination Board, welcomed the high achievers and their families, emphasising AKU-EB’s commitment to nurturing students to be resilient, critical thinkers, and ethically grounded leaders. “Our goal is to empower students to not only excel academically but to think critically and act ethically in a complex world,” Dr Yousuf said. “The impact of AKU-EB qualifications goes beyond academic achievement; they equip students with resilience and purpose, preparing them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the broader society.”

Earlier this year, over 18,000 students from across Pakistan participated in the AKU-EB examinations. Out of these, only 92 outstanding students earned a place on the prestigious AKU-EB High Achievers List, with an impressive 60% of the top performers being female. This achievement underscores the Board’s commitment to fostering equitable, high-quality education for all students.

A highlight of the ceremony was the address by national high achiever, Sadia Shafi from Aga Khan Higher Secondary School, Hyderabad who has already secured admission to the AKU Faculty of Arts and Sciences programme. Sadia reflected on her journey, saying, “We proudly carry the identity of a system defined by trust, quality, credibility, and excellence. These are not just words—they represent who we are. AKU-EB’s strong connection with its affiliated schools ensures that no matter where we go, we are prepared to excel.”

The impact of AKU-EB’s rigorous assessment process is evident in the success of its students beyond secondary education. According to the AKU-EB University Destination Survey, an impressive 92% of AKU-EB graduates secure admission to both national and international universities.

As AKU-EB enters its third decade, the High Achievers’ Ceremony embodies its unwavering mission: to provide high-quality, accessible education that prepares students to thrive in an increasingly complex and interconnected world. The ceremony concluded with a delightful musical performance by the students of Mama Parsi School, Karachi, bringing the event to a spirited and memorable close.