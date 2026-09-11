AION ES Could Be Pakistan’s Next Electric Sedan

AION ES could become GAC’s next electric sedan option for Pakistan’s growing EV market.

The AION ES could become one of Pakistan’s next electric sedan options as interest in electric vehicles continues to grow.

The GAC electric sedan was first spotted in Pakistan in May. Its futuristic design and spacious cabin quickly attracted attention from local automotive enthusiasts.

Now, the market is waiting for another key detail: its official price.

Futuristic Design Meets Practicality

The AION ES features a sleek, starship-inspired exterior. Sharp lighting elements and a modern body shape give the sedan a distinctive road presence.

Inside, GAC has focused on space and everyday comfort. The cabin offers a contemporary layout designed for regular urban and long-distance use.

As a result, the sedan aims to combine modern styling with the practicality expected from a family vehicle.

AION ES Offers Up to 442km Range

The AION ES uses a 53.7 kWh battery pack.

GAC claims a range of up to 442 kilometres under the NEDC testing cycle. Under the WLTP cycle, the claimed range stands at 360 kilometres.

The sedan also supports DC fast charging. The battery can reportedly charge from 10% to 80% in around 24 minutes.

This charging capability could make the model more practical for drivers who want to reduce charging downtime.

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Magazine Battery Technology Adds Safety Focus

A key feature of the AION ES is GAC’s patented Magazine Battery 2.0 technology.

The system focuses on battery protection and safety. GAC says the battery is designed to resist fire and water.

The technology has also undergone gunshot testing. The company says this reflects its focus on battery durability and protection.

Pakistan’s EV Market Enters a New Phase

The expected AION ES price comes at an important time for Pakistan’s automotive industry.

Fuel prices remain a major concern for vehicle owners. At the same time, interest in solar energy and electric mobility is increasing.

These factors are encouraging some consumers to explore alternatives to conventional petrol and diesel vehicles.

Electric sedans could therefore gain greater attention if manufacturers offer competitive prices and practical charging solutions.

Price Could Decide the AION ES’s Future

The AION ES has already generated interest after appearing in Pakistan. However, its official price will play a major role in determining its market position.

A competitive price could help GAC attract buyers looking for an electric sedan with modern technology and a spacious interior.

For now, consumers will have to wait for the official announcement.

What price do you think GAC Pakistan will announce for the AION ES?

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