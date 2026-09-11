Sindh Information Secretary Kashif Gulzar Sheikh has said the provincial government is taking steps to address journalists’ concerns and improve support for press clubs.

He said the Information Department is working on a new accreditation card policy. The department is also preparing a comprehensive strategy for press clubs across Sindh.

Sheikh made the remarks during a visit to the Mirpurkhas Press Club and the Information Department office on Thursday.

New Accreditation Policy Under Preparation

The secretary said the department was considering the needs of journalists while reviewing its policies.

He said the government was making efforts to provide grants for journalists and address their financial concerns.

Officials are also working on a policy for accreditation cards, including arrangements for journalists working at the tehsil level.

Sheikh said a ceremony would be organised at a divisional press club to discuss and resolve journalists’ issues.

Press Clubs Seek Higher Grants

During the visit, representatives of several press clubs presented their concerns to the secretary.

Representatives from Digri, Shujaabad, Jhudo and Kot Ghulam Muhammad Press Clubs called for higher press club grants.

AION ES Could Be Pakistan’s Next Electric Sedan

They also requested a policy for accreditation cards for tehsil-level journalists. In addition, they sought higher grants for journalists facing serious illness.

The representatives also asked the Information Department to support the registration of press clubs.

Journalists Present Recommendations

Mirpurkhas Press Club President Nazir Ahmed Panhwar and senior journalist Syed Muhammad Khalid presented recommendations to the secretary.

They proposed a comprehensive policy for press clubs and accreditation cards.

They also recommended that accreditation cards should not be issued to web channels and PDF newspapers.

The proposals formed part of broader discussions on improving the system for journalist accreditation and press club support.

Information Department Moves Towards Digitalisation

Sheikh said the Information Department was also working to modernise its operations.

He said efforts were underway to digitalise the department and bring its working system in line with modern requirements.

The secretary also visited the office of the Divisional Director of Information Mirpurkhas.

During the visit, he reviewed the working conditions of the office. He also inquired about issues facing district officers and staff.

Cultural Welcome at Mirpurkhas Press Club

Mirpurkhas Press Club President Nazir Panhwar, Vice President Azhar Karim Jilani and General Secretary Shahid Khaskheli welcomed Sheikh and his delegation.

Other office-bearers, governing body members and journalists also attended the meeting.

Representatives from press clubs in Shujaabad, Sindhri, Kot Ghulam Muhammad and Digri joined the welcome.

Panhwar and other members presented Sindhi cultural gifts, including Ajrak and Sindhi caps, to the secretary and members of his delegation.

The press club also presented a documentary highlighting its establishment and public issues.

Delegation Reviews Press Club Facilities

Following the meeting, Sheikh and the delegation visited different departments of the Mirpurkhas Press Club.

The delegation included Director Information Advertisements Muhammad Yousuf Kaboro, Director Information Mirpurkhas Shabana Channa and Information Officer Zulfiqar Ali Khoso.

Deputy Directors Ghulam Raza Khoso, Ghous Muhammad Pathan and Saleem Ahmed Jatoi also accompanied the secretary.

Information Officer Umerkot Muhammad Aslam Bhatti was also part of the delegation.

The visit focused on improving coordination between the Information Department and journalists across the Mirpurkhas division.

Follow THE AZB