Ali Asad Gilani to succeed Khalil Hashmi as Pakistan’s ambassador to China.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that Ali Asad Gilani will succeed Khalil Hashmi as Pakistan’s ambassador to China.

Dar made the announcement in a post on X on Friday.

He said Hashmi would join the Ministry of Foreign Affairs next week after completing his tenure as Pakistan’s envoy to Beijing.

Dar Praises Hashmi’s Diplomatic Contribution

Dar said Hashmi had made an important contribution to strengthening the longstanding Pakistan-China relationship.

“Khalil Hashmi will be joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs next week,” Dar said.

He added that Hashmi had helped further advance the close and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

Dar also conveyed his best wishes to Hashmi for his next assignment.

Gilani Set to Lead Pakistan Mission in Beijing

Ali Asad Gilani has previously served in important positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dar said Gilani would work to further strengthen the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Pakistan Urges US and Iran to Return to Islamabad Negotiations

He will also build on the work carried out by his predecessors, the foreign minister said.

The appointment comes as Islamabad continues to place strong emphasis on its strategic relationship with Beijing.

Asim Iftikhar Named New Foreign Secretary

The latest diplomatic reshuffle follows the appointment of Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad as Pakistan’s next foreign secretary.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved Iftikhar’s appointment earlier this week. Dar announced the decision on Wednesday.

Iftikhar currently serves as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

He will replace Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, who is due to retire from government service on September 17.

Iftikhar Brings Three Decades of Experience

Iftikhar has more than three decades of diplomatic experience.

His career includes extensive work in multilateral diplomacy, including his current assignment at the United Nations.

Dar praised Amna Baloch for her dedicated service and leadership at the Foreign Office.

He said she had led the ministry during an important period in Pakistan’s diplomatic history.

Meanwhile, Iftikhar’s return to Islamabad comes amid major geopolitical challenges and heightened regional tensions.

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